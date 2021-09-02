Tyler police, local groups working to relocate homeless individuals in wake of Texas ban on camping in public places

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - House Bill 1925 is a statewide ban on camping in public places in Texas. As of Sept. 1, it is a law.

The new law defines camping as temporarily staying in a place with shelter, which includes a tent, sleeping bag, bedroll, blankets or any form of shelter, other than clothes. Shana Yeatts is the executive director for the Tyler Street Team and she estimates there are between 200 and 300 homeless people in Tyler.

“We know that we had approximately 25 living directly under the bridge and those were moved about two or three weeks ago,” Yeatts said.

Yeatts said they have been busy working to find places for everyone. Before relocating them, Tyler Street Team, Salvation Army, Gateway of Hope, and Tyler Police Department teamed up.

“We did do need-assessments under the bridge for about a week and we went individually to each person that would talk to us and we filled out an assessment and found out where could they go, what were their options to make sure they understood the coming new law,” Yeatts said. “And to direct each of them to the unique place that was best for them, and we did place some.”

The bridge that some of them stayed under is empty of tents and blankets now. If anyone tried to set up camp in unapproved public places it would be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine. The Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said a citation is their last resort.

“What we have to do by law is go out there and educate them in reference to where they can legally camp at. What options are available for housing, what options we can do to help get them somewhere, but also do everything we can to assist them away from that situation,” Toler said.

Yeatts said there is still a need for help, and if people are interested in joining the street team, they can visit their website.

