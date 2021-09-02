East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler church recovering from seventh flood with help of emergency crews

By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler church is still cleaning up from their now seventh flood. Emergency crews from out of state spent the last week helping them out.

A large puddle still on the gym floor, walls knocked out of rooms, and now the smell of mold has started to spread through the building at Southpoint Church of God in Tyler. Pastor David Walker said it happened around mid-August.

“We had probably six to seven inches of rain is what I’m hearing. During that time it was so much rain, so quick, and it was coming off the road in this upper area, that it entered into the building and we have since been trying to get it cleaned up,” Walker said.

According to Walker, about 19 rooms were damaged, including their nursery, youth rooms, gym and offices. And because it’s from groundwater insurance won’t cover repairs. This is their sixth time being flooded by groundwater, once because of a hot water heater.

“We have taken and tried to dig ditches, do different things, we’ve put in larger sump pumps, worked our trenches around the church,” Walker said.

Last week members of a non-profit called God’s Pit Crew came to Tyler to help start clean up efforts.

“They put together a team of about 20 people and they came and started taking stuff out, tearing things up, trying to get it to where we are today,” Walker said.

Walker said there’s still lots of work to be done and they’re in talks with TxDOT about what could possibly be done to help alleviate water from coming down the hill.

Walker told us past clean ups for flooding have cost between $10,000 and $15,000. They’re being told the repairs from the most recent rain could be up to $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Latest News

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
American Legion Post of 12 put out 13 drinks with American flags in them to honor the 13...
East Texas restaurants honor service members killed in Afghanistan
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-1-21 PART 1
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-1-21 PART 1