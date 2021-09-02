Tyler church recovering from seventh flood with help of emergency crews

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler church is still cleaning up from their now seventh flood. Emergency crews from out of state spent the last week helping them out.

A large puddle still on the gym floor, walls knocked out of rooms, and now the smell of mold has started to spread through the building at Southpoint Church of God in Tyler. Pastor David Walker said it happened around mid-August.

“We had probably six to seven inches of rain is what I’m hearing. During that time it was so much rain, so quick, and it was coming off the road in this upper area, that it entered into the building and we have since been trying to get it cleaned up,” Walker said.

According to Walker, about 19 rooms were damaged, including their nursery, youth rooms, gym and offices. And because it’s from groundwater insurance won’t cover repairs. This is their sixth time being flooded by groundwater, once because of a hot water heater.

“We have taken and tried to dig ditches, do different things, we’ve put in larger sump pumps, worked our trenches around the church,” Walker said.

Last week members of a non-profit called God’s Pit Crew came to Tyler to help start clean up efforts.

“They put together a team of about 20 people and they came and started taking stuff out, tearing things up, trying to get it to where we are today,” Walker said.

Walker said there’s still lots of work to be done and they’re in talks with TxDOT about what could possibly be done to help alleviate water from coming down the hill.

Walker told us past clean ups for flooding have cost between $10,000 and $15,000. They’re being told the repairs from the most recent rain could be up to $100,000.

