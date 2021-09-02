East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Titus County crash kills La. man driving tractor

A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the driver of a truck failed to control his...
A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the driver of a truck failed to control his speed and struck a John Deere farm tractor.(VNL)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the driver of a truck failed to control his speed and struck a John Deere farm tractor.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety on September 1st at 6:20 a.m., Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on US 271 in Titus County about four miles south of Talco.

A 1987 John Deere farm tractor was traveling northbound on US 271, while a 2018 GMC Sierra was also northbound, according to the preliminary investigation. The driver of the GMC failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the John Deere, for an undetermined reason, said the report.

Anthony Hale, 38, of Pioneer La., was the operator of the John Deere tractor he was ejected from the tractor and died at the scene.

Juan Hernandez, 41, of Mt. Pleasant, was the driver of the GMC, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available, said the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Dakota Conert has not been seen or heard from since early Monday.
Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

Latest News

DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Shreveport man dies in Harrison County crash
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today