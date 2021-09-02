Titus County crash kills La. man driving tractor

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the driver of a truck failed to control his speed and struck a John Deere farm tractor.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety on September 1st at 6:20 a.m., Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on US 271 in Titus County about four miles south of Talco.

A 1987 John Deere farm tractor was traveling northbound on US 271, while a 2018 GMC Sierra was also northbound, according to the preliminary investigation. The driver of the GMC failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the John Deere, for an undetermined reason, said the report.

Anthony Hale, 38, of Pioneer La., was the operator of the John Deere tractor he was ejected from the tractor and died at the scene.

Juan Hernandez, 41, of Mt. Pleasant, was the driver of the GMC, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available, said the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.