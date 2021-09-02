Texas Baptist Men from Tyler, Whitehouse offering aid to relief workers in Louisiana

GONZALES, Louisiana (KLTV) - East Texas Baptist Men, a group of 65 people arrived in Gonzales, Louisiana Wednesday bringing a shower trailer, meals, and laundry services to “help the helpers” according to John Hart from the ministry.

The services supporting relief workers are provided by members from Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Whitehouse but Hart says they are one part of many teams at many sites in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hart said their trailer provides hot showers, clean clothes, and the feeding team can feed up to 30,000 people a day, for community centers.

Hart said they will be there for six to eight weeks. He added if you would like to help contact Green Acres Baptist Church and let them know you would like to serve.

