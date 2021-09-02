East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Baptist Men from Tyler, Whitehouse offering aid to relief workers in Louisiana

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, Louisiana (KLTV) - East Texas Baptist Men, a group of 65 people arrived in Gonzales, Louisiana Wednesday bringing a shower trailer, meals, and laundry services to “help the helpers” according to John Hart from the ministry.

The services supporting relief workers are provided by members from Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Whitehouse but Hart says they are one part of many teams at many sites in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hart said their trailer provides hot showers, clean clothes, and the feeding team can feed up to 30,000 people a day, for community centers.

Hart said they will be there for six to eight weeks. He added if you would like to help contact Green Acres Baptist Church and let them know you would like to serve.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Dakota Conert has not been seen or heard from since early Monday.
Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

Latest News

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to climb
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children
St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler
Saving Our City - Push for Health Rally set for Saturday in Tyler