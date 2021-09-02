East Texas Now Business Break
Sidewalk, trail improvement project underway in Marshall

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A sidewalk and trail improvement project is underway in Marshall.

The $1.2 million project will provide a trail for citizens to walk or bike starting at Johnson Street and ending in the downtown area.

The city is paying for 20 percent of the project, with the other 80 percent covered by the state.

“A lot of trails that you see in other cities are in green space and here we have a developed city. So you have to blend the roadway with existing sidewalks with green space to actually accomplish it. We’re working on trying to identify those news trails and hopefully we will be able to explore those in the future,” said city manager Mark Rohr.

This is the first of what the city is hoping to be many walking trails that will lead everyone into the downtown area.

