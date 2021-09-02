Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss border crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Republican lawmakers stopped by the gateway city to hear from those on the frontlines about how the border crisis is impacting the Laredo sector.

It’s the hope of officials that this meeting will lead to change, but the solutions offered may be hard to accomplish.

As lawmakers continue visiting the southern border to listen and learn, officials still wait for action to be taken.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says for months now they’ve been asking for the resources needed to address the crisis.

“And apparently Border Patrol has not received those resources that they desperately need and were calling upon anybody who’s listening.”

Wednesday morning, Texas Senator Ted Cruz along with congressional leaders Chip Roy and Nancy Mace made a stop in the gateway city to hear from officials and law enforcement.

Mayor Saenz says they were able to share the issues impacting the Laredo sector, such as the increase in stash houses.

“We’ve had close to 300 incidences of stash homes, and of course that’s a connection with the Mexican cartels and that of course if very disturbing to me and other of the community.”

According to Cruz, the going rate to illegally cross through Laredo is $7,000.

In a press conference following the roundtable, the senator called the crisis a manmade issue that’s a direct result of three policy decision made by the Biden administration.

“Number one immediately halted construction of the border wall, number two reinstated the fail policy of catch and release, and number three ended the incredibly successful remain in Mexico agreement,” said Cruz.

When KGNS asked how the senator planned to help the sector, he said the following.

“We know the solutions. We don’t have to speculate about them because last year (we had) the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years, so it’s not complicated we should ask what was working last year that we stopped doing this year that produced the crisis.”

It’s the hope of local leaders that this visit will lead to a push for change in Washington.

During the press conference, Cruz mentioned that the migrants contributed to an increase of COVID infections in Laredo but the mayor says that is simply not true.

