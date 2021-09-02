Saving Our City - Push for Health Rally set for Saturday in Tyler

(SMITH COUNTY PRESS RELEASE)

Do you have a child older than 12 who you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Why not make it fun by coming to the “Saving Our City – Push for Health Rally” on Saturday.

There will be giveaways and cash prizes at the vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 4, at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler.

The event is being hosted by the Minority Health Task Force, which is made up of Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President/CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice, and Lisa Williams, with Black Nurses Rock Tyler. The Northeast Texas Public Health District and The Blaze Radio Station will also be there Saturday.

“We are pleased to partner with The Blaze (102.7), Smith County and NET Health to offer another public health COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic for our community,” Choice said. “Our target age group is 12 and up in hopes of getting this segment of our population vaccinated in order to make this community safer.”

For more information, call Choice at 903-360-2873.

