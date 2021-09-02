One Lufkin man uses music as a medium to bring joy to others

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - In the lobby of Pinecrest Retirement Community Kristopher Moffett sits at the piano. The sweet sounds of the instrument fill the room around him.

“I’ve always had a love for music, my mom plays several instruments. And so music’s always been in the family, and I’ve always wanted to help people. And music is always something I would turn to when I want to get my emotions out,” Moffett said.

Moffett, also known as the piano man, has been playing the piano since age 3. He works at Pinecrest in housekeeping, but finds ways to play songs for residents any chance he gets.

“I was adopted at the age of seven. I went through a lot of foster homes, I’m not sure on the number exactly of foster homes but there was a lot. I was going to be adopted three times. I was born premature so I’ve always been fighting for my whole life. I also have Asperger’s Syndrome which is a form of Autism,” Moffett said.

Moffett suffered a debilitating injury when he joined the Marines in 2003. Now, he puts his fingers to the keys to channel his emotions. He also writes his own songs.

“It just pops in my head. And then I play it and write it down,” Moffett said.

Moffett uses music as a medium to bring joy to residents.

“I was born as a person with special needs and so I’ve always felt inclined to help others,” Moffett said.

Tanya Guajanyo gets to hear Moffett play regularly.

“When he is at the piano it is just magical. The whole building will just light up. It is beautiful. We have our own personal concert everyday,” Guajanyo said.

