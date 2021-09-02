Noah Paddie delivers Carthage win and snags week 1 Player Spotlight honors

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The game between Carthage and Crosby to start the high school football season had all the drama.

The drama started early and lasted until the final seconds of the game. Carthage got in a hole early and had to fight back from being down 17-0. The team scored 20-unanswered points to take a lead half way through the fourth quarter. That lead didn’t last long with Crosby scoring with less than 2 minutes to go to take a 24-20 lead. Coach Scott Surratt did what any coach would do, prepare a two-minute offense, but the truth is he would not need it.

Crosby’s kicker had been solid all game and gave the Bulldogs little to work with all night. His final kick would not be solid as it would land short on the 2 yard line and in the hands of Noah Paddie.

“You see green grass and you just kind of go until somebody tackles you,” Paddie said about his mindset during the kick. “It’s all you really can do.”

Ninety-eight yards later Carthage had the lead and then had a solid defense stand to win the game, 27-24.

As Noah ran 98 yards for the score, the voice of Jerry Hanszen could be heard over the KGAS airwaves. Jerry owns the radio station in Carthage, but perhaps more importantly, he is the proud grandfather to Noah.

“You take pride in anytime that your team is winning” said Hanszen. “But when you’ve got a grandson that put it over the scoreboard, right at that point, it was a fantastic play.”

Noah was not able to hear the call on the field but he heard all about it from fans as he headed to the locker room. It was not until the team got home that he was able to hear the excitement of his grandfather.

“I think my mom showed me the video,” said Noah. “It was just of him screaming and I was like that is awesome! We were talking about it, it’s been a long journey, you know? But it was awesome.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.