National Park Service scaling back search for missing Tyler man at Grand Canyon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Search efforts for a Tyler man, missing since June at the Grand Canyon, will be scaled back, the National Park Service announced late Wednesday.

49-year-old Charles Lyon was believed to be traveling alone when he left his vehicle on the South Rim, near Lipan Point, around June 11. He was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona.

Charles Lyon (National Park Service)

The National Park Service said ground searchers and helicopters began searching the area near Lipan Point and along Desert View Drive on June 11.

“The search for Charles Lyon will continue in a limited and continuous mode and will focus on public outreach and search efforts during regular backcountry patrols and regularly scheduled helicopter flights,” a news release stated.

Lyon is described as a white male, 6′3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

NPS said the missing persons investigation is ongoing and the agency will continue to investigate any new information that becomes available.

“Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at (888) 653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.”

