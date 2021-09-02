East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

National Park Service scaling back search for missing Tyler man at Grand Canyon

(Source: National Park Service)
(Source: National Park Service)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Search efforts for a Tyler man, missing since June at the Grand Canyon, will be scaled back, the National Park Service announced late Wednesday.

49-year-old Charles Lyon was believed to be traveling alone when he left his vehicle on the South Rim, near Lipan Point, around June 11. He was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona.

Charles Lyon
Charles Lyon(National Park Service)

The National Park Service said ground searchers and helicopters began searching the area near Lipan Point and along Desert View Drive on June 11.

“The search for Charles Lyon will continue in a limited and continuous mode and will focus on public outreach and search efforts during regular backcountry patrols and regularly scheduled helicopter flights,” a news release stated.

Lyon is described as a white male, 6′3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

NPS said the missing persons investigation is ongoing and the agency will continue to investigate any new information that becomes available.

“Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at (888) 653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Dakota Conert has not been seen or heard from since early Monday.
Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

Latest News

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
Burke and other mental health services in Texas are still reeling from news that a major...
East Texas agencies say pandemic heightened mental health concerns
Josey Ranch
Louisiana evacuees grateful to Josey Ranch for welcoming them and their livestock
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19