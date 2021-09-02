East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Winds will be light through the day out of the south and east. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon and feel much warm. Another heat advisory is in effect until 7pm this evening. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out today, but chances for rain drop to slim to none through the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the next several days. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast late in the weekend and into early next week.

