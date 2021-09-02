East Texas Now Business Break
Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter on Thursday for his role in a January 2020 fatal crash.

Lubbock Police issued an arrest warrant on July 7, 2020 for Gamboa for the manslaughter charge. The fatal crash happened on Jan. 1, 2020 at the intersection of Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock around 2:30 p.m.

Gamboa was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on Slide Road. A Ford Edge was eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The vehicles collided in the intersection. After the collision, the Ford Fusion collided with a Ford Explorer.

Gamboa’s front passenger, 28-year-old Jose Fraire, was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Gamboa and the driver and passenger of the Ford Edge were moderately injured. There were no injuries reported in the Ford Explorer.

On July 15, 2020, the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S Marshals were notified that Gamboa was found in Anchorage, Alaska, and was being held on the manslaughter warrant and other local charges.

He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on Sept. 1, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. No bond has been set at this time.

