Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who had been resigned as a Gregg County school employee has been arrested for soliciting sex from a teenager.

Joseph Aaron Schaetz, 27, of Longview, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday and brought to the Smith County Jail before posting a $75,000 bond.

Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson said the victim was in Panola County so the Panola County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Davidson said Schaetz was employed at Spring Hill ISD but had resigned for unrelated reasons before the investigation began.

Davidson said the victim was 14 and not affiliated with Spring Hill ISD.

“But we have other students here and this investigation is still early on,” Davidson said.

Davidson asked for other potential victims to call the sheriff’s office to report any kind of similar behavior.

