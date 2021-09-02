East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Baylor men’s basketball player signs with NFL team

Mark Vital Jr. signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad according to reports. This is a...
Mark Vital Jr. signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad according to reports. This is a mock up of Vital in a Seahawks jersey.(KPLC)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Young Money APAA Sports, former Baylor men’s basketball player, Mark Vital, has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Monday, Vital made an announcement on social media that he was pursuing opportunities in the NFL and was leaving basketball behind.

Vital was a major part of the national championship Baylor team.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children

Latest News

The West Texas A&M Buffs kicked off the 2021 season at home in Buffalo Stadium hosting the...
Buffs shutout Texas College in season opener
SFA coach Debbie Humphresy talks with her team Thursday night against Northern Arizona (KTRE)
Ladyjacks down Northern Arizona for Humphreys’ 750th Career Victory
Trae Self lines up at a recent SFA practice (KTRE)
SFA, Tarleton State relaunch WAC on Saturday
Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 2 schedule
Red Zone Game Ball
Red Zone Game Ball