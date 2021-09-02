Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies this afternoon with a 30% chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers as a weak frontal boundary hangs around the NE sections of East Texas. Some brief heavy rainfall is possible along with some lightning/thunder. As we head into the overnight hours, skies should become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Light Southeasterly winds are expected. On Friday, a few PM showers/thundershowers are possible again, but the chance is nearer to 20%. Most will likely stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. We are not anticipating any rain on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky likely. Starting on Sunday, a few PM showers/thundershowers will enter the forecast and stay with us through late next week. High Temperatures through Sunday should stay in the middle to upper 90s, then cool a bit into the middle 90s, Labor Day through late next week. There is a chance for more tropical moisture to move into our area very late next week and into the weekend. We will monitor that for you closely. Have a great Thursday.

