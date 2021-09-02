East Texas restaurants honor service members killed in Afghanistan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last week 13 service members were killed in Afghanistan after an airport in Kabul was attacked now, their memories are being remembered around the country including in East Texas.

Several restaurants and in Tyler have decided to save 13 seats for these service members all in different ways. Some like Fuzzy’s Tacos are leaving chips and 13 margaritas out others like Posados leaving out a memorial table. One venue American Legion Post 12 which is a safe space for veterans was especially shaken by the news. They have decided to leave out 13 drinks on a long table in honor of those members.

“Other venues have been showing their support for doing this and we thought we would do the same thing since we are a veteran run based operation,” said James Belle-Isle who is the Sergeant of Arms of American Legion Post of 12.

They also put an American flag in each drink and behind the table they put three different flags symbolizing the branches of the military each member was a part of. Although the beer has become warm, a memory of the 13 people who lost their life that day will stay with American Legion.

“The people who served in our services, overseas and at home are never forgotten and always be remembered for their sacrifice for this country,” said James Belle-Isle.

