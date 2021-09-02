DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck near Winona has traffic being diverted on Wednesday night as first responders work at the scene.

Texas DPS and Winona Fire Department are at the scene of a wreck on Hwy 155 North, just south of CR 313. A vehicle and a motorcycle are involved in the wreck. Traffic is being diverted off of 155 onto Kings Lane, DPS said. They confirmed that at least one person has died in the wreck.

DPS and firefighters are at the scene. (KLTV/Erin Wides)

