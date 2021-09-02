East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N

DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck near Winona has traffic being diverted on Wednesday night as first responders work at the scene.

Texas DPS and Winona Fire Department are at the scene of a wreck on Hwy 155 North, just south of CR 313. A vehicle and a motorcycle are involved in the wreck. Traffic is being diverted off of 155 onto Kings Lane, DPS said. They confirmed that at least one person has died in the wreck.

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.(KLTV/Erin Wides)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Shreveport man dies in Harrison County crash
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today
An oil tanker appears to have struck a pickup truck.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker truck crashes into pickup truck at Hwy 271 at ENE Loop 323