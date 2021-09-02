East Texas Now Business Break
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area continue to set new records for the third day in a row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Wednesday 186 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year. Tuesday’s report showed 181 hospitalizations.

Texas DSHS also reported that there are five adult ICU beds available in Area H. As of Wednesday, there are 63 adults with COVID-19 in the ICU in Area H.

