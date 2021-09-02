Corrigan off to better start in second year under coach Brett Ratliff

Corrigan, Texas (KLTV) - The start by the Corrigan Bulldogs this season is a complete 180-degree difference from last season.

Last year Crockett, entered with a new coaching staff and little time to learn the system thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown. The lost 60-7 in the first week to Crockett. This year the team has a full offseason and a run to the state 7on7 tournament under their belt.

This time Corrigan beat Crockett 35-14 to start off the season.

“365 days makes a lot of difference in a program,” Ratliff said. “When you are trying to start things off and things are fresh and new it takes a little while for things to set in. The toughness hasn’t changed. the kids have bought in and the kids showed that on Friday night. They were excited. They played with passion. We always talk about that sign on our practice field - Out hit, Out hustle and Outlast.”

Corrigan is half way to last year’s total wins. it is no guarantee on how many games the team can win but the hot start is always good.

“You can’t win them all until you win the first one,” Ratliff said. “I tell my guys to never be satisfied. That Crockett team was good. We had to fight all game. They were just a few plays away each time from turning it around. I told the guys. With us getting the win that gives us momentum but the test is going to be how we move forward. Can they stay hungry? The schedule only gets harder and we know that as coaches so we are going to stay hungry and keep pushing them so we get more wins.”

Next up for Corrigan is a road game in Centerville Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.