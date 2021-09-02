East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bossart Bark Park wins $5K grant for improvements

Vote for Bossart Bark Park
Vote for Bossart Bark Park(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bossart Bark Park in Tyler will receive a $5,000 grant for upgrades and improvements from PetSafe.

The park was nominated in a contest in May and received enough votes to become one of five winners to receive the grant.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of support throughout our grant contest this year, and it has been fun to follow along as community members pursue a space where dogs are welcome,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe. “PetSafe is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come, and we wanted the final decision to be made by the people using those parks each day. Congratulations to all winners!”

Bossart Bark Park is an 8-acre community park families and their four-legged friends. It’s open daily from dawn to dusk and located off Grande Boulevard between highway 155 and Old Jacksonville Rd.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Dakota Conert has not been seen or heard from since early Monday.
Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

Latest News

Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
The City of jacksonville is asking residents to loan pieces of historic clothing.
WebXtra: City of Jacksonville seeking historic clothing for celebration
The City of jacksonville is asking residents to loan pieces of historic clothing.
WebXtra: Jacksonville Historic Clothing
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction