Bossart Bark Park wins $5K grant for improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bossart Bark Park in Tyler will receive a $5,000 grant for upgrades and improvements from PetSafe.

The park was nominated in a contest in May and received enough votes to become one of five winners to receive the grant.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of support throughout our grant contest this year, and it has been fun to follow along as community members pursue a space where dogs are welcome,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe. “PetSafe is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come, and we wanted the final decision to be made by the people using those parks each day. Congratulations to all winners!”

Bossart Bark Park is an 8-acre community park families and their four-legged friends. It’s open daily from dawn to dusk and located off Grande Boulevard between highway 155 and Old Jacksonville Rd.

