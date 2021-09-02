East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina Roadrunners back on the diamond

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a year off, the Angelina College baseball team is back on the diamond.

The fall camp season has started for the Roadrunners. The school did not field any athletic teams in 2020 due to the pandemic but brought sports back this year. Head coach Jeff Livin is having to rebuild the team from the ground up. They have over 50 perspective team members in the fall camp and will cut that down to 33-35 players by the spring.

“Starting over from scratch is something I did not look forward to,” Livin said. “I did that once when I started here and it was a challenge. I am like a new guy. It has been fun. I think taking a year off for an old man made me appreciate what I have. it has been enjoyable. these young guys have brought the energy.”

Next week the team will hit the road for their first fall practice game against Alvin Community College. On September 11 at noon, the school will host a fall game against Spartan PostGrad at noon.

“Inner squads are one thing but it is good to see a team in different jerseys so you see how you will handle it,” livin said. “We are looking to see who will handle the pressure and play the game right.

