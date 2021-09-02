East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al Capone, in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Dakota Conert has not been seen or heard from since early Monday.
Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

Latest News

A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
WEBXTRA: Trinity School of Texas gets a band
WebXtra: Trinity School introduces brand new band
WEBXTRA: Trinity School of Texas gets a band
WEBXTRA: Trinity School of Texas gets a band
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the driver of a truck failed to control his...
Titus County crash kills La. man driving tractor