East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children

Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.(Mount Pleasant Police)
By Stephanie Frazier and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who was formerly employed at a daycare center has been arrested for allegations of abusing children in her care.

Erin Wilson, 25, has been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first degree felony. She has also been charged with two third-degree felonies for injury to a child. Police say these three charges were for injuries to three different children in the daycare.

Police Chief Mark Buhman said that on Aug. 31 a report was made that possible abuse had occurred at KidzKare Academy in Mount Pleasant. The mother of a boy said she had taken him to the emergency room and that he had a CT scan and Xrays on his head due to his injury received at daycare. She reported this to Child Protective Services, who reported it to Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Detectives began investigating that evening, Buhman said. According to the arrest affidavit, police were provided with video footage from the daycare that showed a woman striking a boy, as well as two other children.

When Wilson was shown the video by police on Sept. 1, she admitted it was her who was shown in the footage. She said that she had become frustrated at work and that she was lashing out at the children, the affidavit says. Because of that statement, she was placed in custody for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, as well as two counts of injury to a child causing bodily injury.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Mark Buhman said that none of the children are currently hospitalized. He also confirmed that she no longer works at the daycare.

She is being held in the Titus County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Dakota Conert has not been seen or heard from since early Monday.
Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

Latest News

Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to climb
St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler
Saving Our City - Push for Health Rally set for Saturday in Tyler
East Texas Baptist Men, a group of 65 people arrived in Gonzales, Louisiana Wednesday bringing...
Texas Baptist Men from Tyler, Whitehouse offering aid to relief workers in Louisiana
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day