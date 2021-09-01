East Texas Now Business Break
Witnesses: Small plane stalled before deadly Texas crash

Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on...
Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on Aug. 21, killing a man and his teenage son, appeared to stall before crashing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on Aug. 21, killing a man and his teenage son, appeared to stall before crashing.

The single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed shortly after takeoff from a small private airfield near Azle, northwest of Fort Worth. In a preliminary report issued Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said witnesses reported the aircraft appeared to stall about 100 feet above the ground and crashed.

No cause for the stall has been determined yet. Killed were 55-year-old pilot Charles Schwantz and his 18-year-old son Jack Schwantz.

