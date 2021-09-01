Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is going to be quite a hot and muggy day today as temperatures are set to warm back into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. A few folks will get pretty close to the 100-degree mark unfortunately, and with our added humidity it is going to feel more like 103-109 so a Heat Advisory will be in effect until 7 PM this evening. Thankfully we do have a few showers and thundershowers possible for this afternoon to help with the heat, but rain will not be widespread so count yourself lucky if you happen to get a brief summer downpour. More heat and humidity is set for tomorrow as highs jump right back into the middle to upper 90s with heat indices ranging from 102-108, this time however showers and a few more thunderstorms will have an easier time forming during the heat of the day and that will surely help cool more of the area. Higher pressure really sets in for Friday and Saturday, so say goodbye to the scattered showers and get ready for more above average temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. By Sunday, we could see some weakness within the higher-pressure ridge above us so a few showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. These scattered rain chances will continue for Monday (Labor Day) and Tuesday as well as a little extra cloud cover to help bring our forecasted highs back down into the middle 90s.

