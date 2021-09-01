East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations set new record for second straight day

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the trauma service area that includes Tyler and Longview, the number of people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 has once again broken the previous record.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Tuesday there were 785 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G. This breaks the previous pandemic record, set on Monday, of 776 patients.

Lab-confirmed COVID hospitalizations make up 38 percent of the total hospital capacity in Area G

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

Covid Travel Boom
Covid Travel Boom
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas decline slightly
SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Louisiana
East Texas SWEPCO crews preparing to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
Lake Palestine, Lake Fork chosen as Bass Pro Tour locations
Josey Ranch
Louisiana evacuees grateful to Josey Ranch for welcoming them and their livestock