Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations set new record for second straight day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the trauma service area that includes Tyler and Longview, the number of people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 has once again broken the previous record.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Tuesday there were 785 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G. This breaks the previous pandemic record, set on Monday, of 776 patients.

Lab-confirmed COVID hospitalizations make up 38 percent of the total hospital capacity in Area G

