Tyler man who fought police given deferred sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man agreed to a plea deal in exchange for admitting guilt in attacking two police officers.

Carlos Prieto, 27, of Tyler, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.’s court to two counts of assaulting a peace officer. In exchange he was given a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Prieto was arrested on Monday, June 7 when police say he refused to leave a Tyler hotel after creating a disturbance. Police said Prieto appeared intoxicated at the time and became combative as he struggled with two officers. One officer and Prieto fell through a glass window during the encounter. Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department said one officer got two stitches above his eye, and the other suffered an abrasion to his arm.

