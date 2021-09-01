East Texas Now Business Break
Truck fire shuts down stretch of southbound Interstate 35

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck fire shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon in Temple.

The 18-wheeler’s cab was engulfed in flames on the highway adjacent to the Golden Corral in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded at around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver escaped without injury.

The trailer, in which produce is normally hauled, was empty.

Police advised motorists to find alternative routes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

