Trinity County jury sentences man to life for multi-county crime spree

Leif Gonzales (Source: Trinity County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A jury sentenced Leif Epperson Gonzales to serve three life sentences, to run concurrently, for a string of crimes committed in August of 2019.

Gonzales assaulted a woman, threatened her with a gun, led Trinity and Crockett police on a chase, and crashed into a Crockett police vehicle.

District Attorney Bennie Schiro said Gonzales had left a boot print on the woman’s throat from stomping on her during the assault. Gonzales also had a burglary charge and prior felonies that enhanced the punishment to the three life sentences, according to Schiro.

