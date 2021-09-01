Thieves steal copper wire from Upshur County substation, cause fire, power outage

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - About 2,000 people are without power after thieves hit a Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation and stole copper wire.

Tony McCullough with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative says they estimate about 500 feet of copper wire was stolen. The thief or thieves’ actions led to a fire breaking out at the substation and causing more damage to some of the equipment.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is working to reroute power from other substations to provide power to the affected customers, but the Glenwood substation is offline following the damages.

Upshur Rural estimates the damage caused is around $100,000. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

