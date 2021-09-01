East Texas Now Business Break
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of COVID-19.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of COVID-19.

Connally Independent School District officials closed its seven suburban Waco schools for the rest of the week Tuesday after the Saturday COVID-19 death of 41-year-old Natalia Chansler.

She taught social studies to sixth graders at Connally Junior High. A district spokeswoman says her death came after the Aug. 24 death of 59-year-old David McCormick, who taught social studies to Connally Junior High seventh graders.

It was not immediately known if either teacher was vaccinated. Connally High School football coach Terry Gerik says the Cadets will play La Vega as scheduled Friday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

