Texas A&M announces contract extension for Coach Jimbo Fisher

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted today to extend the contract for Aggie football coach Jimbo Fisher an additional four years through the 2031 season.

The Board authorized Texas A&M President Katherine Banks to execute the coach’s employment contract in conjunction with Director of Athletics Ross Bjork.

“I have great respect for Coach Fisher and his success with our student athletes. His ability to bring out the best in each of them is inspirational. I am confident that he will continue to raise Texas A&M University’s football program to new heights,” Banks said.

Bjork added, “Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M. Providing the appropriate amount of stability and continuity during this important time is critical as we support our football program at the highest level. As one of only five active head coaches to win a national championship, Coach Fisher knows what it takes to lead a comprehensive program on and off the field and develop our young men beyond football. There is momentum in all phases of our program and we are excited about what lies ahead for Aggie Football. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s commitment to Texas A&M.”

Fisher’s contact was extended by four (4) years until December 31, 2031. The terms of the new contract include an annual salary of $9,000,000 starting on January 1, 2022 and will increase to $9,150,000 on January 1, 2023. In each of the following years, the base salary increases by $100,000 on January 1. All other terms relative to performance incentives and other elements remain the same.

“The investment Texas A&M University is making in our program, coaching staff, and facilities speaks to the vision of our leadership and their commitment to long-term success,” Fisher stated. “I am thankful for the unwavering support of the administration, the faculty and staff, our 12th Man Foundation donors, the Aggie Network, and the 12th Man - the largest and loudest student section in the country. It is an honor to be the Head Football Coach at Texas A&M, and although I am proud of the strides we’ve made, we ain’t done yet!”

Fisher was hired at Texas A&M on Dec. 4, 2017 after eight seasons as head coach at Florida State University. Fisher’s three-season coaching record at Texas A&M is 26-10 and his overall record is 109-33 in 11 seasons as a head coach. Fisher’s Aggie teams have compiled a 3-0 record in bowl games, including last year’s 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Fisher’s 2020 team posted a 9-1 record, including an eight-game winning streak to end the season, and finished No. 4 in the final Associated Press Top 25, which was the program’s highest since winning the national championship in 1939.