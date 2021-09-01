East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texans waive former Panther Keke Coutee

Keke Coutee
Keke Coutee(Houston Texans)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It looks like Keke Coutee’s time in Houston is over.

The Texans waived the former Lufkin Panther and Texas Tech wide receiver on Tuesday. Coutee was drafted in the fourth round by Houston back in 2018. The Texans can try to add Coutee to their practice squad if he clears waivers by September 1.

Coutee finishes in Houston with 83 receptions for 941 yards and four touchdowns. He also had five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.

Latest News

Longview Lobos prepare for state semifinal game
Lobos looking to bounce back in week 2
Lufkin vs Nac
Nacogdoches, Lufkin set for 102nd meeting
Lufkin Volleyball
Lady Pack pick up statement win over 6A ranked Tyler Legacy
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19