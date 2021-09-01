Smith County fire marshal says Troup house is total loss

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County firefighters have responded to a fire.

A house fire was reported in the 1800 block of Elmwood in Troup. Firefighters are on the roof and on the ground battling the flames.

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the house is a total loss. The residents were not home at the time the fire started, he said.

The home is located on Elmwood. (KLTV/Jeff Chavez)

Several departments are at the scene, including Smith County ESD, Troup, Noonday, and Arp. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brooks said that firefighters are dealing with intense heat, so there is an area set up for firefighters to rest and get hydrated.

