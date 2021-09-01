Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman residents are being asked to conserve water after a pipeline from Lake Texoma sprung a major leak Tuesday afternoon.

City spokesman Nate Strauch said the pipeline supplies roughly half of Sherman’s drinking water, meaning the city is now relying on its groundwater units until the leak can be repaired.

“However, during the summer months, the groundwater system by itself is not enough to supply the entire city,” said Strauch. “Really, what we’re going on right now is relying on our reserves and our tanks. That’s why we’re asking people to conserve as much water as they can.”

The city updated residents Wednesday morning with an alert that reads:

“North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving the City of Sherman. Residents are urged to conserve water through Thursday, September 2. PLEASE do not water lawns and do not use water-intensive appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines until the pipe can be repaired.”

Strauch said residents can conserve water by not watering lawns and by not using appliances like dishwashers and washing machines as much as possible until the problem can be repaired.

If water residents don’t conserve water, the city could see a repeat of last winter’s water nightmare caused by February’s snowstorm.

“If people aren’t doing what they need to be doing and the city does run out of water, we would see another situation like we did in February with the ice storm where the whole city would have to go under a boil water,” said Strauch.

It’s not all bad news, though.

The broken section of the pipe is replaceable.

“The good news is that the North Texas Municipal Water District had another 72-inch pipe for another project, so we were able to utilize that for the repairs,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

In the meantime, Sherman residents need to do one thing- conserve.

“We’re still doing fine, we’re going to be okay, everybody’s going to have water at their house,” said Plyler. “We’ll just have to do what we can to limit excess use.”

After crews replace the pipe, they will test it again and refill the line.

The North Texas municipal water district said they are investigating the cause of the break.

