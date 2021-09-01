East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

The pandemic heightens mental health concerns

Burke and other mental health services in Texas are still reeling from news that a major...
Burke and other mental health services in Texas are still reeling from news that a major funding source will be ending, if negotiations don’t resolve the matter soon.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. For some, the impact may be physical. For others, the mental and emotional trauma can be the main source of struggle.

“Definitely our services have increased,” said Kinnie Reina, director of communications at Burke health services. “Pretty much since last March, so since the pandemic started affecting us in East Texas.”

Kinnie Reina, says that crisis services have increased four times the normal amount at Burke during the pandemic.

While it is a positive sign that people are seeking treatment in East Texas, nationally, the number of people needing mental health services continues to rise.

“It does appear that there is likely a 10 to 12 percent increase in mental health needs across the board during this pandemic,” said Stephen Lantis, licensed practicing counselor associate at Burke. “Maybe even more in some areas.”

Lantis works directly with people who are dealing with various struggles.

He says it’s important that people pay attention to their patterns, and experiences with their moods.

Having trouble with daily functions and activities, or violent thoughts are signs it may be time to seek extra help.

There are also specific sections on the CDC website that provide resources and information to those negatively impacted mentally by COVID 19.

“There’s no one size fits all pandemic solution for people’s mental health needs,” said Lantis. “We are looking at all sorts of issues - anxiety, depression, and crisis issues that come up for people as well.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

Covid Travel Boom
Covid Travel Boom
Heartbeat Law Takes Effect
Heartbeat Law Takes Effect
Covid 19 Endgame
Covid 19 Endgame
This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
Forest Festival a go, except for a few event postponements