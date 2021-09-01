Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Still no 100° High Temperatures for Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin this year. Will it happen? Summer days are running out. We do have a Heat Advisory for Much Of East Texas for Wednesday with Heat Index Values expected between 105 and 109 degrees during the heat of the day. Another chance for PM showers/thundershowers is expected both Wednesday and Thursday...ending by Friday. Lots of sunshine expected as we head into the Labor Day Weekend. Afternoon high temperatures expected to remain in the middle 90s, with a few possibly in the upper 90s, with lows in the middle 70s. Just a slight chance for a shower or two on Monday, then a little better chance next Tuesday. A southerly wind is expected through the next 7 days at 5 to 12 mph. Have yourself a great night.

