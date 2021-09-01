East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New Panda Express Tyler location offers free meals to job applicants

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Panda Express is opening a new restaurant in Tyler located at 8404 Military Drive.

To encourage candidates to apply to the new Tyler location Panda Express is offering a FREE 2-Entrée plate to those who apply online at PandaCareers.com or through the Panda Express app using referral code “WOKON21”.

The Tyler community is invited to check out the new location and enjoy the restaurant’s American Chinese classics.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

19-month-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix
Jacksonville K-9 Officer Kilo started his law enforcement career today
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Lufkin ISD mandating masks in schools
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man accused in capitol riot allowed to join Hurricane Ida relief effort