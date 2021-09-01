East Texas Now Business Break
MSU Texas officially merges with Texas Tech University System

MSU Board of Regents retired, TTU takes over
By Michael Grace
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the campus of MSU Texas, new flags flew in the wind as the clash of maroon and gold with black and red marked a new chapter for the university.

“It’s almost a little surreal that’s finally here,” Texas Tech University System Chancellor, Dr. Tedd Mitchell said.

On Wednesday morning, the Texas Tech University System (TTU) Board of Regents officially accepted MSU Texas into the TTU system, a move that was championed by outgoing MSU Texas President and Texas Tech alumnus, Dr. Suzanne Shipley.

“This is truly the proudest moment of my life both professionally and privately as my past joins my present,” Dr. Shipley said.

And, as Dr. Shipley exited into retirement, the TTU Board retired the MSU Texas Board of Regents and continued MSU Texas Provost Dr. James Johnston’s title of interim president.

“We have a great opportunity to grow our enrollment and improve our retention on campus,” Dr. Johnston said.

The impact of moving to TTU has been felt immediately.

As of Wednesday morning, Moody’s Rating Service for higher education bumped MSU Texas up two notches which gives the university greater value and more opportunity for funding.

“It makes it a whole lot easier, whether you’re talking about auxiliary, dorms, or even things like football stadiums. It makes it a whole lot easier for them to acquire money at a lower cost for the university and the system to do it,” Dr. Mitchell said.

So, while students may only notice new colors flying in the wind, there is much changing on campus to move MSU Texas toward a brighter future.

