East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm morning and will feel even warmer this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and the humidity is rising, so those temperatures will be feeling like the triple digits.  A heat advisory is in effect through 7pm this evening.  There is still a slight chance for a few isolated shower to pop up this afternoon.  Lucky areas will see a brief cool down with a quick shower.  Any rain will die out this evening.  Slight chances for rain may stick around tomorrow, but are gone by the end of the week.  Hot and humid through the holiday weekend with only slight chances for rain on Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-1-21
Still no 100° high temps this year...Will it happen? Heat Advisories for Wed. for much of ETX.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Still no 100° high temps this year...Will it happen? Heat Advisories for Wed. for much of ETX.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
KLTV's Jamey Boyum spoke to David Clement, an evacuee from southern Louisiana. (Source: KLTV...
Some Ida evacuees head home from Longview, others must wait