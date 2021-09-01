East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another warm morning and will feel even warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and the humidity is rising, so those temperatures will be feeling like the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect through 7pm this evening. There is still a slight chance for a few isolated shower to pop up this afternoon. Lucky areas will see a brief cool down with a quick shower. Any rain will die out this evening. Slight chances for rain may stick around tomorrow, but are gone by the end of the week. Hot and humid through the holiday weekend with only slight chances for rain on Labor Day.

