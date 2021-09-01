Marshall police identify 3 men involved in alleged shootout from vehicles; 3 minors also detained

MARSHAL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has made arrests in a shooting that involved at least six people, three of whom were juveniles.

Today, they sent the following update on the alleged criime:

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m. dispatch received a call in reference to a large number of gunshots heard near the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith St.

Responding officers found an empty white GMC Yukon wrecked at the intersection of West Meredith and Sanford. The vehicle had several obvious bullet strikes, and there was blood seen inside the vehicle. Officers were told that three males had been observed in the Yukon and they had been trading gunfire with the three males inside another passenger car.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s located a gold Toyota Camry that had been observed leaving the area of the shooting and made a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. Three adult males were inside the vehicle and they were detained without incident. They were then transported to the Marshall Police Department for interviews and processing.

Three juvenile males were also located, and they were also brought to the juvenile processing areas of the Marshall Police Department.

The resulting interviews, and the evidence from the scene resulted in the three adults each being charged with one count of Deadly Conduct, Discharging Firearm and one count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. It was determined that the blood belonged to a dog that had a grazing injury and no humans were injured during this incident.

The adults are identified below-

Tidravion Jermaine Smith (Marshall Police Department)

Smith, Tidravion Jermaine, 18 of Marshall

Deonte Jordan (Marshall Police Department)

Jordan, Deonte Keeair, 24, of Marshall

Markel Kyre May (Marshall Police Department)

May, Markel Kyre, 17, of Marshall

All three adults were booked into the Harrison County Jail where they are being held on the above charges. Surety bonds were set for each of them at $100,000 for the Deadly Conduct charge, and $200,000 for the Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity charge.

The juveniles each face the same charges of Deadly Conduct, Discharging Firearm and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and were transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

Chief Carruth said, “I am proud of the men and women of the Marshall Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Safety who worked swiftly to locate and take these suspects into custody. I also want to thank MISD PD and administrators who worked with us seamlessly to ensure the safety of the students at Price T. Young Elementary.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.