Man wounded by Plano police after opening fire on officers

Police in suburban Dallas say an officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire on officers who...
Police in suburban Dallas say an officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire on officers who were trying to serve a warrant.(Plano Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLANO, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban Dallas say an officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire on officers who were trying to serve a warrant.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says that after officers entered the home Tuesday morning, a man ran out the back. Tilley said when an officer tried to stop the man, he fired at police. An officer then returned fire, striking the man.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital. Tilley said no officers were injured.

The shooting comes two days after officers fatally shot a man after he opened fire at Plano’s police headquarters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

