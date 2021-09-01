Lobos looking to bounce back in week 2

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a difficult start for the Longview Lobos in week one. The stage was big and the matchup was tough as the team battled it out against number one ranked Denton Ryan in the inaugural Jerry Jones classic in Frisco. The Lobos fell 40-7, marking it the second year in a row the team has lost the opening game.

“There wasn’t much to like about week one,” said head coach John King. “We didn’t perform very well in many areas.”

King knows a week two rivalry game against Marshall won’t be an easy transition. This will be the one-hundred and eleventh meeting between these two storied east Texas schools, but despite the history, the team is focused on how they will match up in 2021.

“Going against their defensive line is going to be a big challenge,” said King. “We’ll see what our offensive line can do. If we can control the line of scrimmage and on the flipside, can our defensive line keep them from running the ball because they’ve got some big guys up front, they’ve got a good running back, and the quarterback can get the ball out in space so it will be a huge challenge for us.”

Despite the challenging start, the Lobos know that the key to a successful season lies within getting back to the fundamentals and not beating themselves.

“We shot ourselves in the foot so many times in week one, we’ve got to stop doing that, in all areas,” King said. “If we can be more consistent, cut down on the pre snap penalties and the missed assignments, we can be a good football team”

