Lake Palestine, Lake Fork chosen as Bass Pro Tour locations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Major League Fishing (MLF) announced today the schedule for the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour, which includes Lake Palestine and Lake Fork as venues.

MLF, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, will showcase 80 of the best bass anglers in the world competing in seven regular-season tournaments around the country for millions of dollars.

Lake Palestine was announced as the location for MLF’s All-Star event, the General Tire Heavy Hitters, which showcases the anglers that caught the largest fish throughout the season in professional bass fishing’s top pro-level circuit. The event, hosted by SPORTyler, will take place April 9-14, 2022.

Lake Fork, Texas, was selected to be the second stop of the season for professional bass fishing’s top pro-level circuit. The event, hosted by the Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wood County EDC, the Sabine River Authority and the Rains County Tourism Board, will take place Feb. 19-24, 2022.

Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce’s Micheal Rogge said “Lake Fork has been named the number one bass fishery in the country, and the Bass Pro Tour is coming at just the right time to showcase how great our lake really is. I expect to see multiple anglers top the 100-pound mark, and I predict we’ll see some giant 12- to 13-pounders. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

The tournament will showcase 40 anglers that qualified from the 2021 Bass Pro Tour season competing for a purse of more than $535,000, with a top prize of $100,000 going to the winner of the event, and Big Bass Bonuses during the competition. Payouts of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 are awarded for the single biggest fish in the Qualifying, Knockout and Championship rounds

Each stage of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour will feature competition using the catch, weigh, immediate-release format.

2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule:

Feb. 5-10 Stage One at Caney Creek Reservoir, Lake D’Arbonne and Bussey Brake - West Monroe, La. Hosted by the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau

Feb. 19-24 Stage Two at Lake Fork - Lake Fork, Texas Hosted by the Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wood County EDC, the Sabine River Authority and the Rains County Tourism Board

March 2-7 Stage Three at Lewis Smith Lake - Cullman, Ala. Hosted by Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism, Cullman County Parks and Rec, and the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce

March 23-27 REDCREST 2022 at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees - Tulsa, Okla. Hosted by the Tulsa Sports Commission, a division of Tulsa Regional Tourism

April 9-14 General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 All-Star Event at Lake Palestine Hosted by SPORTyler

April 30- May 5 Stage Four at Lake of the Ozarks - Osage Beach, Mo. Hosted by Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association and the Lake of the Ozarks Fishing Council

June 4-9 Stage Five at Watts Bar Lake - Spring City, Tenn. Hosted by Rhea County Tourism and Fish Spring City

Aug. 6-11 Stage Six at Lake Cayuga - Union Springs, N.Y. Hosted by the Village of Union Springs

Sept. 10-15 Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake - Onamia, Minn. Hosted by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

For complete details and up-to-date tournament information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.