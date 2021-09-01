East Texas Now Business Break
Lady Pack pick up statement win over 6A ranked Tyler Legacy

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin high school volleyball team knew they needed a statement win to defend their ranking of No.4 in the 5A classification.

The win came on Tuesday against Tyler Legacy, No.14 in the 6A classification. The Lady Pack moved their record to 21-4 with a 3-1 match win. Legacy’s record drops to 14-2.

The set breakdown was: 25-13, 15-25,25-17,25-23.

Lufkin will host Longview Friday afternoon starting at 4:30 at the high school.

