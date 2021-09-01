Jacksonville Police Department introduces new K9 officer

Jacksonville, Texas (KLTV) - Kilo, 19-month-old Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix is working with his partner Officer Noah Acker.

He has spent the last four months training and will be spending the next few weeks getting acclimated and learning commands before he hits the streets to fight crime.

The Jacksonville Police Department now has two working K-9′s on the force. Kilo and Rambo, who has been on the force since September of 2020.

