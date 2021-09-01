East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville Police Department introduces new K9 officer

Kilo is an expert in apprehending suspects, tracking, and sniffing out narcotics
By Jeff Chavez and Libby Shaw
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacksonville, Texas (KLTV) - Kilo, 19-month-old Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix is working with his partner Officer Noah Acker.

He has spent the last four months training and will be spending the next few weeks getting acclimated and learning commands before he hits the streets to fight crime.

The Jacksonville Police Department now has two working K-9′s on the force.  Kilo and Rambo, who has been on the force since September of 2020.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

The home is located on Elmwood.
Smith County fire marshal says Troup house is total loss
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
19-month-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix
Jacksonville K-9 Officer Kilo started his law enforcement career today
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum