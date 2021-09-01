East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Forest Festival a go, except for a few event postponements

This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The increase in COVID-19 cases is challenging event planners once again. The latest to announce a change of plans is the upcoming Texas State Forest Festival.

Event planners face a dilemma. They have a responsibility to community safety. And they want to entertain. With the Texas State Forest Festival just weeks away a compromise has been reached, according to Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of The Chamber.

“We’ve just got to step up and protect, so we felt like that the easiest way to do that and continue to have a festival was to let go of all our group competitions.”

The 50th annual Southern Hushpuppy Championships, car show and bar-b-que competitions and East Texas cheerleading is now scheduled for the spring.

But keep Sept. 16-19 circled on your calendar.

“There’s still going to be a Forest Festival,” assured Watson-Watkins. “The great part is you’re still going to have a carnival. We have the midway with all the incredible food vendors that are going to be there. We’re excited to bring in some brand-new entertainment.”

In addition, the admission price will be half of what it normally is, with entry costing $3.

A closed arena sends all events outside. Even so, “we do highly recommend everyone wear a mask,” said Watson-Watkins.

Planners stated no event can be completely risk-free. They’re counting on participants to help present as safe of an event as they can.

“We’re encouraging people to get vaccinated. We’re encouraging people to wear masks, not because anyone is telling you to do it, but just because it’s the right thing to do and it’s the easiest way to protect our children, our grandparents and ourselves.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

Gold Network of East Texas members stand with county commissioners and the county judge at...
September proclaimed Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Smith County
ETSO's Robin Hampton and Richard Lee talk about this weekend's Symphony in the Park event.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra conducts ‘Symphony in the Park’ Saturday in Tyler
Torahs sit in the arc at Congregation Beth El in Tyler a week before Rosh Hashanah begins, the...
Jewish communities in East Texas, nationwide prepare for holiest time of year amid pandemic
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida,...
Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts