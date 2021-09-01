Execution date set for Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man convicted of killing his neighbors decades ago now has a date set for his execution.

Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales, 50, was in court on Wednesday for a hearing to decide the date. The date has now been set for March 8, 2022.

Gonzales was charged with the murders of Manuel and Merced Aguirre back in 1995.

An investigation found that Gonzales was burglarizing the couple’s home when they woke up. Gonzales then stabbed Manuel and Merced several times.

Gonzales then stole a VCR, a microwave oven, a camera, a .22-caliber revolver and a purse. He was arrested later that day.

He was sentenced to death on December 12, 1995. He has been on death row ever since.

