Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Hot day across East Texas today and we will continue to see these through the next 7. Chances for a few PM Showers/thundershowers through tomorrow as well. Once we get to Friday, High Pressure builds overhead and the chances for rain will remain near zero through Saturday. On Sunday, a very, very slight chance for a PM shower exists, then increases to near 20% starting on Labor Day and continues through Mid-Week. Temperatures should be in the middle to upper 90s through Sunday...Middle 90s Monday through Wednesday. Temperature-Humidity Index Values are expected to remain between 104° and 109° during the heat of the day for the next few days...at least. Wind will be generally out of the southwest to southeast during the next 7 days at 5 to 12 mph. Stay Cool, East Texas. Have a great day.

