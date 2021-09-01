East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Hot day across East Texas today and we will continue to see these through the next 7. Chances for a few PM Showers/thundershowers through tomorrow as well. Once we get to Friday, High Pressure builds overhead and the chances for rain will remain near zero through Saturday. On Sunday, a very, very slight chance for a PM shower exists, then increases to near 20% starting on Labor Day and continues through Mid-Week. Temperatures should be in the middle to upper 90s through Sunday...Middle 90s Monday through Wednesday. Temperature-Humidity Index Values are expected to remain between 104° and 109° during the heat of the day for the next few days...at least. Wind will be generally out of the southwest to southeast during the next 7 days at 5 to 12 mph. Stay Cool, East Texas. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

The Hot Temperatures to Continue!!! Few PM Showers/Thundershowers again on Thursday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips