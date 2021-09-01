East Texas SWEPCO crews preparing to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas SWEPCO crews are preparing to head to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

20 to 30 crews from the Longview area are being sent as part of a mutual assistance network in which electrical utilities form a partnership to help other utilities.

“Total rebuild from what we hear. A lot of total devastation,” said Manager of Distribution for SWEPCO in Longview Bryan Blanton. “New Orleans, Baton Rouge area, there’s no transmission feeding the towns. It will be a rebuild probably from ground up, just start from the substation, start setting poles. We were told they are expecting 40,000 poles to be down. There will be a lot of resources in the area and we will just start rebuilding circuits, start setting poles and pulling in wire.”

The Longview crew will travel to Marshall and meet up with the crews leaving from there Thursday morning. They are expected to be in Louisiana for about two weeks.

